Michelob Ultra Movement Returns to Wyoming’s Big Show with 5K Race and Yoga Experience

Michelob Ultra Movement is returning to Wyoming’s Big Show on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025. In partnership with Wyoming’s Big Show and Western Wyoming Beverages, this dynamic event combines fitness and fun with an exciting 5K race and yoga session designed for participants of all fitness levels.

Event Highlights

Michelob Ultra 5K Race – 8:30 AM

The day kicks off with an exhilarating 5K race that starts and finishes under the iconic Ultra Arch. Participants will stay refreshed with complimentary Gatorade stations along the route, ensuring they remain hydrated and energized throughout the run.

Michelob Ultra Yoga – 10:00 AM

Following the 5K, participants can unwind with a mindful yoga session that welcomes all experience levels, from seasoned yogis to first-time practitioners. This inclusive session focuses on enhancing wellness journeys through movement and mindfulness. Participants have the choice of 3 instructors to participate under: Misty Shiner, Cassandra Vincelette, and Tammy Curtis Morlock!

Post-Workout Happy Hour

The experience concludes with a post-workout happy hour, creating a unique blend of fitness and social enjoyment that embodies Michelob Ultra’s philosophy: “It’s Only Worth It if You Enjoy It.”

Ticket Information

Tickets are now available for $20 and include:

Daily admission to Wyoming’s Big Show

Access to both the 5K race and yoga session (participants may choose one or both activities)

Exclusive Michelob Ultra swag bag and T-shirt

Post-workout Michelob Ultra Happy Hour

All fitness and ability levels are encouraged to participate. Tickets can be purchased here: Buy Tickets

Event Details

What: Michelob Ultra Movement – 5K Race and Yoga Experience

When: Saturday, August 2nd, 2025

Time: 5K Race at 8:30 AM, Yoga at 10:00 AM

Where: Wyoming’s Big Show

Cost: $20 per person

Tickets: Available at sweetwaterevents.com

ABOUT WYOMING’S BIG SHOW

Wyoming’s Big Show is the region’s premier summer entertainment destination, combining the excitement of live concerts, thrilling carnival rides, diverse food vendors, traditional 4-H exhibitions, and family entertainment all in one spectacular week-long celebration.

For more information about Wyoming’s Big Show and to take advantage of these special offers, visit sweetwaterevents.com.

ABOUT WESTERN WYOMING BEVERAGES

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser, and many other beverage products in Western Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has long been proud to give back to the communities in which it operates, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County, and Teton County through civic donations, sponsorships, and partnerships.