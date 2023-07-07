Michelob Ultra to Host Ultra Movement Event at Wyoming’s Big Show

Michelob Ultra, the premium beer for those who live an active lifestyle, in collaboration with Wyoming’s Big Show and Western Wyoming Beverages, is excited to host celebrity trainer Kenny Santucci for Michelob Ultra Movement on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, at Wyoming’s Big Show.

Tickets

Admission is $15 and includes the daily price of admission to Wyoming’s Big Show (a $15 value), admittance to the workout, a Michelob Ultra swag bag, and a post workout Michelob Ultra – an over $50 value.

More Information

The Michelob Ultra Movement event pairs a high intensity workout with exhilarating music and a post workout happy hour to create a one-of-a-kind experience, because It’s Only Worth It if You Enjoy It. The event will be hosted at Wyoming’s Big Show on Saturday, August 5th at 10:30 AM. Michelob Ultra Movement will feature a one-hour fitness workout followed by a Michelob Ultra happy hour and will be made to accommodate all ability levels.

Tickets for Michelob Ultra Movement are on sale now for $15 and include the daily price of admission to Wyoming’s Big Show (a $15 value), admittance to the workout, a Michelob Ultra swag bag, and a post workout Michelob Ultra – an over $50 value.



Tickets can be purchased at : https://www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/tickets–deals

About Kenny Santucci

With over a decade of experience, Kenny Santucci has made himself known as one of New York City’s top trainers and a thought leader in the health and wellness industry. Brand ambassador for Michelob Ultra and Fitaid and a Technogym Master Trainer, Kenny has also hosted the Fitaid Morning Show, Michelob Ultra MOVEMENT Fitness Festival, Model Beach Volleyball, and more. Santucci has established himself as a force within the fitness space. He has collaborated with industry titans across the health, wellness, and lifestyle space such as Reebok, Under Armour, Adidas, ASICS, Rhone, Melin, Cellucor, Bodybulding.com, CrossFit, the National Academy of Sports Medicine, Precision Nutrition, Nautica, TimeOut, Gregory’s Coffee, and more.

Kenny has also shared his training approach and wellness philosophy with features in top health and wellness publications such as Shape Magazine, Men’s Health Magazine, Men’s Journal, Well+Good, Askmen.com, Reebok.com, and Women’s Health Magazine to name a few.

About Michelob Ultra

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA’s choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect its’ commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact

Drew Grossnickle at (307) 362-6332

or email at Andrew.Grossnickle@wwbev.com