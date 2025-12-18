Mickey Martinez (September 8, 2025 - December 9, 2025).

Mickey Martinez (1951-2025) husband, father, and friend passed away on December 9, 2025 following a heart attack.

Mickey was the son of Senaida Duran and Jose N. Martinez.

Mickey was born and raised in Green River, graduated from Lincoln High School and later attended Western Wyoming Community College.

He was employed by Ironworkers Local 27. For the last 35 years he resided in Salt Lake City where he and Donna raised their twins.

Throughout his life he found joy in ‘hot rodding’ his 1958 corvette, motorcycles, wrestling, sports, his cat Piper and spending time with family. Mick was a great mechanic and his passion was restoring classic cars.

He was proud of his native Wyoming roots and his catholic faith.

He is survived by his wife Donna; children Jake and Caroline; siblings Ernie and Bessie.

Preceded in death by parents Senaida and Jose, siblings Willie, Bell, Glise, and Floyd plus many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 29, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Private Family Grave Side Services and Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.