Micki L. Roubidoux Patterson (August 29, 1951 – November 11, 2023)

Micki L. Roubidoux Patterson, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. She died following a sudden illness. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Saratoga, Wyoming and Gallup, New Mexico.

She was born Aug. 29, 1951 in Cortez, Colorado; the daughter of Norris Roubidoux and Alene F. Baird.

Mrs. Patterson attended schools in Gallup, New Mexico and graduated from Gallup High School in 1969.

She married the love of her life, Gordon Patterson, in Farmington, New Mexico Sept. 24, 1967.

Mrs. Patterson co-owned Santa Fe Southwest Grill with her husband for 22 years until her retirement Oct. 1, 2012.

She was a member of the Victory Christian Fellowship in Rock Springs and was a coordinator for the children’s church.

Micki loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and camping. She was an amazing cook, so if you left her table hungry, it was your fault.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Gordon Patterson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Shane Patterson and wife of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Chris Patterson and wife of Vernal, Utah; two brothers, Larry Roubidoux and wife of Henderson, Nevada; Terry Roubidoux and wife of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Erica Marchetti; Chelsie Devish; Courtney Patterson; Joshua Patterson; Braxton Patterson and Owen Patterson; six great grandchildren; Lincoln Devish; Everette Devish; Hayes Devish; Quinn French; Collins Marchetti; Walker Marchetti; and two fur babies, Sugar and Butch.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister; Diane Marsh.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.