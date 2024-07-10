Micol Wayne Homer (June 14, 1971-July 9, 2024)

Micol Wayne Homer “Mic”, 53, passed away on July 9, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs.

Mic was born on June 14, 1971 in Salt Lake City, the son of Don Ray Homer and Jenese Hepting.

He graduated from Evanston High School with the class of 1990.

Mic was a hard worker who excelled at whatever he put his mind to. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors hiking, camping, and above all else fishing.

Survivors include his father Don Homer; mother Jenese “Ann” Hepting; daughter Madisen Fouts and husband Justin; brothers David Homer, Don Homer, Lynn Beaslin, Shawn Beaslin; sister Jenese Henry; and grandchildren Izaac Fouts, and Ann Fouts.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Darlee Beslin, Bill and Jenese Hepting, and stepfather Lynn Beaslin Sr.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help the family with funeral expenses.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.