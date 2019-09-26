MID-WEEK HUDDLE: GRHS Gets Their First Win, Cowboys Begin Conference Play and the Broncos are Still a Mess (Ep. 2)

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO MID-WEEK HUDDLE PODCAST:

Are you ready for some football?

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another episode of Mid-Week Huddle. Hosted by Sam Ferrera and Brayden Flack, the two dig into this week’s biggest football topics which include the Green River Wolves’ first victory during homecoming last weekend, the Wyoming Cowboys entering conference play and the Denver Broncos remain winless through week three.

Sam Ferrera, SweetwaterNOW News & Community Reporter Brayden Flack, SweetwaterNOW Sports & Community Reporter