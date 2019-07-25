Mike Hulen Appointed to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Board of Directors

ROCK SPRINGS — At their regularly scheduled meeting on July 16, the Rock Springs City Council unanimously voted to appoint Mike Hulen to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) Board of Directors. Mike will replace Danielle Torpey who resigned to attend graduate school in Washington.

Mike is a lifetime resident of Rock Springs. He currently co-owns and manages Square State Brewing in Downtown Rock Springs. Mike also has a strong background in the oil and gas industry.

According to Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager, he’s excited to have Mike on the board. “His business sense and ownership in a growing Downtown business will be a great asset to the board,” Banks added.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Hulen said he’s eager to contribute to the URA.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com