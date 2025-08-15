Mildred Dorothea Robles, a cherished resident of Green River, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the age of 91 at Sage View Care Center. Mildred was born on Monday, July 9, 1934, in Cheyenne, the beloved daughter of Eugene Saavedra and Adeline Bustos. She spent 68 wonderful years in Sweetwater County, touching the lives of all who knew her.

On February 9, 1954, Mildred married Valentin Robles in Green River, where they built a beautiful life together until Valentin’s passing on September 25, 1984. Their love story is remembered fondly by those who knew them.

Mildred was a pioneering woman, becoming the first female police officer in Green River and later dedicating 26 years to serving her community as a dispatch supervisor for the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office until her retirement in 1996. Her commitment and service left a lasting impact on her colleagues and community.

Throughout her life, Mildred was actively involved in various organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 2350 and the Wyoming Peace Officers Association. Her interests were many and varied; she delighted in shopping, was a loyal viewer of QVC, enjoyed watching sports on TV, and cherished every moment spent with her family. Mildred especially enjoyed trips to Wendover and dining out with her loved ones.

Mildred’s passing leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and community service that will not be forgotten.

Survivors include, four sons, David Robles and wife Donna of Everett, Washington, Roger Robles and Terri of Green River, Sam Robles and wife Michelle of Piedmont, South Dakota, Adam Robles and wife Erica of Green River; three daughters, Elena Hamilton and husband Doug of Green River, Lena Sims of Green River, Vangie Morgan and husband Pat of Midlothian, Texas; 25 grandchildren; two sisters, Mabel Sanchez of California, Marlene DeHerra of Cheyenne; as well as several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister, Mary Sanchez and husband Rome; one daughter, Gloria Kane.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive in Green River. A Vigil Service with Rosary will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 19, 2025, also at the church. Following cremation, private family graveside services will be conducted.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in Mildred’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Sage View Care Center for their exceptional care.

The family invites friends and loved ones to share condolences and memories of Mildred by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Mildred Dorothea Robles will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her, and her spirit will undoubtedly continue to inspire those she leaves behind.