Milestone Night for Wolves and Ivie, Tigers Rally in Evanston Win

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Thursday night featured milestones, momentum swings and dominant performances across Sweetwater County, as Green River swept Riverton in conference play and Rock Springs split its opening league games against Evanston. Green River’s girls rolled to a 70-41 win and the boys followed with a 71-61 victory, a result that marked head coach Laurie Ivie’s 100th career win. In Rock Springs, the Lady Tigers fell 44-16 to Evanston, while the Tigers erased a 16-point deficit to pull off a 48-37 comeback win over the Red Devils.

Rock Springs

At Rock Springs, the Tiger boys rebounded with a strong defensive effort to earn a 48-37 win over Evanston in their conference opener. The Tigers trailed by as many as 16 points early in the second quarter and went into halftime down 27-20. Rock Springs battled back and took a 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter after an and-one basket by Boston James. The Tigers then clamped down defensively in the fourth, holding Evanston to just five points to secure the win. James scored 21 points to lead all players after being held scoreless in the first quarter, with 19 of his points coming in the second and third quarters. Evanston was limited to five points in each quarter of the second half.

The Lady Tigers struggled from start to finish in their conference opener against Evanston, falling 44-16. Rock Springs managed just seven made field goals in the game and was limited to four points in each of the first two quarters, followed by three points in the third. No Lady Tiger scored more than five points. Hannah Millemon was the only Rock Springs player to make more than one field goal, finishing with four points on two made shots. The Lady Tigers went 0-for-2 at the free-throw line. Evanston’s Emmerson Fessler led all scorers with 13 points, all coming in the first three quarters, as she single-handedly outscored Rock Springs during that stretch.

Rock Springs will host Riverton on Saturday to close the week, with the girls playing at 3 p.m. and the boys at 4:30 p.m.

Green River

The Lady Wolves used a dominant second quarter to pull away for a 70-41 win. Green River led 17-12 after the first quarter before outscoring Riverton 22-2 in the second to take a commanding 39-14 halftime lead. The Lady Wolves rolled the rest of the way behind balanced scoring, with eight players finding the scorebook. Isa Vasco led the way with 23 points, while Nicole Wilson added 15.

The Green River boys pulled away late in a tightly contested 71-61 win over Riverton. The Wolves led 15-10 after the first quarter and 33-31 at halftime before the game was tied 50-50 heading into the fourth. Green River closed strong with a 21-point final quarter to seal the victory. The Wolves had eight different scorers, led by Dax Taylor with 17 points. Adam Robertson finished with 16, Jake Demaret added 13, and Dylan Archibald chipped in 11.

The win marked the 100th career victory for head coach Laurie Ivie, tying her for fourth all-time in program history with former Green River coach Larry Clause, who compiled a 100-64 record from 1969 to 1975 including two state titles.