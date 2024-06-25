Milling, Paving Work Taking Place North of Farson Tuesday

FARSON – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, started work on a project north of Farson on US 191. The work will include milling, paving, and chip seal operations over the next few months. Crews will be milling this week, beginning Tuesday.

The work will take place from mile marker 44 to mile marker 52. Traffic will be carried through all work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Those commuting on these highways are advised to plan accordingly. Drivers should watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

WYDOT and contract crews are hoping to have the milling, paving and chip seal work completed by the end of August. The completion date for the project is set for June 30, 2025. The project was awarded in December 2023 for $4,846,271.33.