Mills Man Dies in Vehicle Collision Near Casper

CHEYENNE– On July 20, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 14 on Wyoming 258 near the city limits of Casper, Wyoming.

Around 10 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 1992 Buick LeSabre was traveling westbound on Wyoming 258 when the vehicle drifted into the eastbound lane colliding head-on with a 2006 Mercedes ML350.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as 30-year-old Mills, Wyoming resident, Matthew Sciole. Sciole was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Wyoming Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes has been identified as 19-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident, Charles Raines. Raines was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver impairment on the part of Sciole is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 92nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 57 in 2018, 80 in 2017, and 50 in 2016 to date.