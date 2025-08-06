Milonas Questions Ordinance Killing Council Benefit Payout

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would remove $3,000 in a potential payout available to members of the Council, though one Council member questioned the ordinance “on principle.”

Mayor Max Mickelson said he requested the ordinance after learning about the cash payout and its source. Mickelson said he believes the rule came about when insurance was more affordable, but said no one really knows how far back it goes.

“Nobody currently with the city has memory of how this started or why this started,” he said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Last year, the city paid out $5,388.16 in 2024. Mickelson said the payout was small but called the situation one where “loose nails sink ships.” Mickelson said eliminating the payout would make Council compensation clear for residents.

There was some confusion as to what the payout benefit entailed. The ordinance reads the city’s governing body, “has determined that it is no longer in the best interests of the City or its citizens to pay members of the City Council an annual benefit of $3,000 in addition to their salary.” Councilman David Thompson said the payout is a small amount that is paid to a Council member after contributions to benefits like life insurance or retirement that are deducted from their salary. That difference is capped at $3,000 a year per Council member. Council members receive a $12,000 per year salary for their work on the Council. The $3,000 benefit separate from that amount.

Councilman Rick Milonas asked for a discussion on the ordinance proposal and questioned whether Mickelson sponsored the ordinance. Mickelson said the way the government works in Rock Springs is that the mayor is responsible for building the agenda and asked for the ordinance to be brought up. Milonas called the initiative a pay cut to the Council members and questioned the explanation that no one knows where it came from, questioning Councilman Rob Zotti if he knew, because Zotti has served on the Council for more than 20 years.

If it means that much to you, I’ll give you 50 bucks a month. Councilman David Thompson

Councilman Larry Hickerson said the issue was brought up as part of the budget committee’s discussions. For Hickerson, he believes the city can’t claim poverty without the Council willing to take a “slight hit” itself.

“What I’m saying is, if we’re going to sit here and demand everyone else to reduce their budgets, why can’t we,” Hickerson asked.

Mickelson said he views work on the Council as a public service that shouldn’t enrich anyone on the Council. He believes there is a difference between city employees who make a career out of ensuring the city functions properly and officials serving in a public service role for the public good.

“To tie our compensation to their compensation is fundamentally flawed from my perspective,” Mickelson said. “We’re not the same as a city employee.”

Zotti suggested that if Milonas was adamant about keeping the compensation, he could introduce an ordinance that would increase the Council members’ salaries.

“That’s not something I would want to do at this point, but if it means that much to you … there are other ways to make up that difference if you feel it’s necessary,” Zotti said.

Milonas argued that employees received a raise in the recent budget, with Hickerson told Milonas that he’ll see what it’s like when union negotiations start in April 2026. Thompson also reminded Milonas the city’s departments received cuts as part of the current budget. Thompson also offered to reimburse Milonas the amount he would be losing out on if the ordinance passes.

“We get the basics, we’re not really losing anything but 50 bucks a month,” Thompson said. “If it means that much to you, I’ll give you 50 bucks a month.”