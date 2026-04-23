Milonas Targets Mayor in Ethics Complaint

ROCK SPRINGS — A second ethics complaint has been filed in Rock Springs, this time against Mayor Max Mickelson, alleging the mayor of contributing to a hostile work environment and limiting Milonas in his ability to be a Rock Springs City Council member.

Councilman Rick Milonas emailed a copy of the complaint he filed to SweetwaterNOW, which outlines a number of alleged ethics and conduct violations, Milonas’ legal and ethical concerns, and requested relief.

Milonas is already the subject of an ethics and conduct probe following a complaint filed by Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Manager Chat Banks related to statements Milonas had made in a video posted to social media. Some of Milonas’ complaints highlight that incident, while others date back to just after Milonas was sworn in as a Council representative in 2025. The complaint also marks the latest point of a long-running conflict between the mayor and councilman, both of whom are vying for the mayor’s office in the upcoming elections.

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So far, Milonas’ complaint appears to be insufficient to move forward. Rock Springs City Attorney Rick Beckwith responded to Milonas’ complaint in an email addressed to Milonas Wednesday afternoon, saying it can’t move forward in its current form. Beckwith outlined instances in Milonas’ complaint that took place before the Council’s code of ethics was drafted and approved, saying the code is not retroactive. Beckwith also said the ordinance requires more than general misconduct allegations and must highlight alleged violations of specific portions of the ethics and conduct code.

“Stated another way, the complaint must connect each allegation to the particular code provision or provisions allegedly breached,” Beckwith wrote. “This is required so that any responding official receives fair notice of the charges and the governing body can assess the matter under the standards set by the ordinance.”

Beckwith told Milonas he needs to revise the complaint so each item identifies a specific subsection of the code, states the facts of each alleged violation, and only addresses allegations that occurred after Nov. 4, 2025.

Mickelson provided a statement to SweetwaterNOW regarding the allegations. He said while he supports the right for anyone to file a complaint, the public is also “entitled to consider the timing and surrounding circumstances, particularly when a complaint is filed by a mayoral candidate during an election season.”

Mickelson said he has full confidence in the process established by the Council, saying the process should “be applied consistently, professionally and without political influence.”

“To the residents of Rock Springs, my focus remains the same: doing the work, delivering results, maintaining effective city services, and moving our community forward,” Mickelson said.

Allegations Against the Mayor

Milonas alleges Mickelson ambushed and made false allegations against Milonas after eavesdropping on a conversation Milonas had at Albertsons in early 2025, saying the act “undermined collegiality” and created an intimidating atmosphere for him.

Milonas also alleges Mickelson made a false accusation of sexual harassment, saying the mayor’s accusation contributed to a hostile work environment.

Milonas claims Mickelson’s criticism of a tour of the Bitter Creek he conducted with a representative of the Wyoming Legislature was intended to limit his ability to fulfill his role as a Council member and engage with state officials “on matters of public interest.”

Milonas also cites incidents where Mickelson disclosed information to local media. Two situations are mentioned, one when Milonas questioned Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Joseph Libby about a lanyard he wore and the other being when law enforcement collected a city laptop from Milonas’ residence. Milonas alleges Mickelson chose to publicly disclose the situation with Libby as opposed to speaking with him privately, which violates the principles of internal resolution and propriety outlined in the ethics code. Milonas claims Mickelson speaking publicly about the laptop seizure was intended to damage his reputation.

Milonas alleged Mickelson coordinated with other Council members to “formally admonish” him at a Council meeting following concerns he expressed about the city flag, saying the publicity extended to national media.

Milonas claims Mickelson and Banks filed the ethics complaint against him as a means of retaliation for expressing “protected speech on a matter of public concern (city branding and use of public resources) and for whistleblower activity.” He said he made a statement about Banks being “openly gay, that he promotes aspects of the gay pride agenda, and that he designed the new city logo.” He also claims he has an email from Mickelson that states Banks designed the city’s logo. He claims it was filed shortly after he contacted the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office to discuss allegations of corruption at the city. Milonas believes the act was designed to intimidate him and interfere with his election campaign by damaging his reputation.

Milonas alleges Mickelson hired a private attorney “at taxpayer expense” and involved the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office in the issue involving Milonas’ ethics complaint.

“These actions, taken in response to my protected statements about a public employee and city logo, raise concerns about misuse of public funds and disproportionate use of official resources,” Milonas wrote.