Milonas Votes Against Bills and Claims, Says He Doesn’t Read Them Anymore

ROCK SPRINGS — Councilman Rick Milonas publicly admitted to not reading through the bills and claims submitted to the Rock Springs City Council prior to voting against paying them during Tuesday night’s Council meeting.

Before the Council’s vote, Councilman Larry Hickerson asked Milonas if he would vote against the city paying its bills and asked which bills Milonas objected to.

“No, I don’t even look at them anymore,” Milonas replied. “There’s always some kind of waste in there.”

Mayor Max Mickelson asked Milonas if they needed to have a recess to go over the bills and identify the waste Milonas alleged. Milonas said he talked to Mickelson before and was told the city was within budget and would keep moving forward. He did not identify specifically what he objected to, saying the bills will get paid.

“I’ll just say no,” Milonas said.

The bills and claims passed with Milonas offering the sole dissenting vote.

The freshman Councilman has voted against paying the city’s bills and claims multiple times, never voicing what he opposes. SweetwaterNOW previously spoke with Hickerson and Council President Jeannie Demas about the agenda item, with Hickerson saying city employees are willing to speak with Council members about specific bills and readily answer any questions they have.

“There’s a lot of bills I disagree with,” Milonas told SweetwaterNOW Sept. 2 following a vote against the bills and claims.