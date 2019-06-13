Milton Friel (May 15, 1938 – May 15, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Milt Friel, 81, passed away at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs on May 15, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Sweetwater and Sublette Counties.

Mr. Friel was born on May 15, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Milton and Eva Dominski Friel. He attended schools in Rock Springs, Reliance and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mr. Friel was raised in Rock Springs and joined the Navy in 1956.

He married Pauline Evans in 1961 and she preceded him in death in 1972. He later married Cindy Soderfelt in 1984 at Pinedale, Wyoming.

Mr. Friel was the owner and operator of Quality Tire Wyoming for five years and retired when he was sixty-six. They retired and moved to Boulder in 2000 and moved back to Rock Springs in 2017 to be closer to family. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. His interests included hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Cindy Friel; one sister Nancy Hickerson of Casper, Wyoming; one sister-in-law Carolyn Moore and husband Jim of Colorado; one brother-in-law, Wayne Soderfelt and wife Becky of Colorado, three sons Craig Friel and wife Erin of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Blair Friel of Phoenix, Arizona and Brian Friel and wife Rhonda of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Reena Friel and companion Dominic Perry of Rock Springs; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Milt and Eva Friel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Harriet Soderfelt; one brother Hugh Friel; two brothers-in-law Larry Hickerson and Byron Soderfelt; one sister-in-law, Sheila Erickson, his grandson Brian Friel.

The family of Milt Friel respectfully request donations be made in his memory to Sage View Care Center, 1325 Sage Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel, 2518 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

