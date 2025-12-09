Miners Hockey Team Named URA/Main Street Volunteers of the Month

The Rock Springs Miners hockey team was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s November Volunteers of Month Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Main Street.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Miners hockey team was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s November Volunteers of the Month Tuesday.

During November, the Miners helped prepare Downtown Rock Springs for Christmas in the Park. Their volunteer efforts included decorating the large ornament installation with garland and lights, installing sponsor signage throughout Bunning Park, and assisting with various set-up tasks that brought the holiday display to life.

Their impact didn’t stop there. The team also assembled trash cabinets for Bunning Hall and completed several additional projects for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Miners’ willingness to jump in and help wherever needed,” Maria Mortensen, chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA said. “Their service embodies the community pride and teamwork that make Rock Springs such a special place. Their hard work helped ensure that Christmas in the Park kicked off beautifully for residents and visitors alike.”