Miners Invited to Black Lung Screenings In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The NOWCAP Black Lung Clinic will be offering black lung screenings for area miners through its Outreach Mobile Clinic later this month in Rock Springs.

Screening dates take place on October 18-20 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Young at Heart Community Center.

An informational question and answer meeting will also take place on October 17 at 2 p.m. at the center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Active, retired and former miners are welcome to take part in the screenings. Walk-ins are welcome on availability, and the center in encouraging miners to sign up early.

To set an appointment and get a packet call 1-307-672-0046. Insurance companies will be billed for the service.