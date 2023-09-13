Mingle With Players and Fuel Up For The Games At GRHS’s Tailgate Party!

This Friday, you can mingle with the Wolves football players, cheer team, dance team, and mascot while enjoying a cheeseburger and throwing some bags.

Theme for football and volleyball: Jersey Night

WHEN

Friday, September 15th
3:30 PM

WHERE

Wolves Stadium
Parking Lot

Make sure to stick around for free giveaways!

🏈 Kickoff is at 6:30 PM

🏐 Head over to GRHS to support the Lady Wolves Volleyball vs. KW at 4:30 PM

*Food and Drinks provided by Western Wyoming Beverages, McDonalds and New York Life.

