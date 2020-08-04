Minimal Containment on Richard Mountain Fire

SWEETWATER COUNTY — On the first red flag day of the fire season, two lightning strikes during a dry thunderstorm on Monday ignited a fire on Richard Mountain in the Clay Basin area south of US Highway 191.

With little precipitation, a fire started immediately on the south side of the mountain and grew rapidly, Mike Bournazian, Sweetwater County Fire Warden, told the Sweetwater County Commissioners Tuesday morning. Bournazian said “containment is minimal” as of Tuesday morning.

As of about 6 pm Monday, the fire was around 100 to 150 acres. However, as the wind shifted, the fire blew out to about 2,000 acres as of Tuesday morning. Bournazian said it made about a two and half mile run toward the Simplot pump station and housing area. Aircraft laid out retardant to help protect the areas.

The Richard Mountain Fire is on rough inaccessible terrain, causing difficulties for firefighters to respond. Bournazian said he immediately started ordering aircraft and support on Monday. Bournzian said they had to insert people via helicopter to fight the fire.

Since the fire is on Bureau of Land Management and state land, BLM took over command of the fire.

Throughout the night, the fire crossed the Utah state line and private properties are now involved, according to Bournazian. The fire has spread across the border of Browns Park.

Active forest fire on the road to Brown’s Park Posted by Kayden Henline on Monday, August 3, 2020 Photos taken Monday night by Kayden Henline.

The BLM is putting together a Type 3 organization, and there will be a briefing for fire crews later Tuesday afternoon. A Type 3 Incident Management Team is a multi-agency team used for extended incidents, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Resources from the Sweetwater County Fire Department, Rock Springs BLM, Vernal BLM, along with multiple aircraft have responded to the fire.