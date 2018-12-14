Miranda Lambert Joins Lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019

Current, and 9-time, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year winner Miranda Lambert has been added to CFD Concert Line-up for 2019. She will perform on Wednesday, July 24.
She joins other announced country acts:
July 19th–Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland
July 20th–Rascal Flats with Clint Black
July 21st–Josh Turner and Tanya Tucker
July 26th–Keith Urban
July 27th–Tim McGraw and Devin Dawson
Tickets will go on-sale along with the rest of the CFD concerts this Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9:00am MST on CFDrodeo.com