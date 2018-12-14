Miranda Lambert Joins Lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019

Current, and 9-time, ACM Female Vocalist of the Year winner Miranda Lambert has been added to CFD Concert Line-up for 2019. She will perform on Wednesday, July 24.

She joins other announced country acts:

July 19th–Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland

July 20th–Rascal Flats with Clint Black

July 21st–Josh Turner and Tanya Tucker

July 26th–Keith Urban

July 27th–Tim McGraw and Devin Dawson

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Tickets will go on-sale along with the rest of the CFD concerts this Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9:00am MST on CFDrodeo.com