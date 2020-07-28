Mireles Pleads Not Guilty on Three Counts in Connection to Alleged April Attack

ROCK SPRINGS — The first defendant in a case involving the alleged attack of a Rock Springs man back in April appeared for his arraignment this morning in Third District Court.

Edward Lee Mireles, 45, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of unlawful entry into an occupied structure and one misdemeanor count of battery in court today. Mireles, along with five other individuals, were arrested on June 19 in connection to an alleged attack on Derek Watson at a home in Rock Springs on April 27.

Mireles could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for both felony counts, and six months in the Sweetwater County jail and a $750 fine for the battery misdemeanor.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bond Remains Unchanged

Judge Suzannah Robinson denied a request from attorney Alex Breckenridge to reduce his client’s bond from $150,000 down to $75,000 during the proceedings. Breckenridge told the court that Mireles has a son and daughter that he needs to take care of, a place to live and that he would be able to get his old job back if released.

Breckenridge argued that $75,000 would be high enough to ensure that Mireles would appear at any subsequent hearings should he be able to post bond.

However, Deputy County Attorney Teresa Thybo noted a number of prior incidents that present Mireles as “a danger to the community” and “a flight risk.”

She said Mireles still has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a 2003 possession of methamphetamine charge in Washington state, a felony conviction for eluding law enforcement in 2005 there, and several other convictions while living in Washington and Fremont County, Wyoming.

Thybo also argued that the allegations in the case were “quite disturbing” as Watson reportedly suffered a broken nose, broken ribs and other injuries in the alleged altercation. She also cited Mireles’ connection to the Loners Motorcycle Club which allegedly has ties as a 1% motorcycle group.

According to Wikipedia, The “1%” is said to refer to a comment by the American Motorcycle Association that 99% of motorcyclists are law-abiding citizens, implying that the last 1% are outlaws. They often distinguish themselves by wearing a 1% patch on their motorcycle jackets, according to the site.

Breckenridge stated that Mireles’ last felony conviction was 15 years ago, and the rest of his convictions were misdemeanors. However, Robinson said she would keep the bond at $150,000 because the alleged crime was one of “serious violence”and enough evidence exists to keep that amount unchanged.

A jury trial has been set in Third District Court on November 30 at 9 am. A presentence investigation will also take place at the request of Breckenridge.