Missing Hiker’s Body Located During Search Efforts

PINEDALE — This morning at approximately 11:30 a.m., Tip Top Search and Rescue members located an unresponsive male near an unnamed lake above Spider Lake.

The man died due to injuries which were consistent with a fall. The man was later identified as missing Minnesota hiker, John Diepholz.

Diepholz, who had been reported overdue earlier this week, was on a solo trip into the Wind River Range, which began on August 5 and he was due to return on August 16. After Diepholz failed to contact his family, a search and rescue plan was formulated.

The search party would like to thank the public and backcountry hikers for getting the word out and keeping an eye out for Diepholz, as well as the agencies involved including the Bridger Teton National Forest, Tip Top Search and Rescue, and the SCSO for coordinating efforts to successfully find him.

Tip Top Search and Rescue, and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office have extended their sincerest condolences to the family of John for their loss.

“It was not the outcome any of us wanted, but we can at least bring some closure to all involved,” a press release stated.