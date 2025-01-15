Missing Pilot and Aircraft Found After Fatal Crash

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The search for a missing pilot and aircraft that began on Tuesday culminated today with the discovery of the crash site in a remote area near Little Mountain, southwest of Rock Springs.

The pilot, identified as Kelly Melvin, 50, of Green River, was found deceased at the crash site.

The intensive search operations, coordinated by the sheriff’s office search and rescue team, involved numerous agencies, including the Utah Air National Guard, the Wyoming Civil Air Patrol, and the Wyoming Army National Guard.

The search began after the sheriff’s office received a missing person report on Tuesday afternoon for a Green River man in his 50s whose Piper Comanche aircraft failed to arrive at its scheduled destination in California. At approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Utah Air National Guard deployed an Apache helicopter with nighttime search capabilities, identifying a possible area of interest near Little Mountain around 10:30 p.m.

Ground crews staged in the area early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 a.m., the Wyoming Civil Air Patrol deployed a fixed-wing aircraft to confirm the findings reported by the Apache crew. Later in the morning, the Wyoming Army National Guard deployed a Huey helicopter equipped with emergency medical and hoist capabilities to assist.

The crash site was discovered today during a coordinated ground and aerial search around 2 p.m. The sheriff’s office confirmed securing the scene and notified state and federal aviation officials.

Sheriff John Grossnickle said, “We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Melvin’s family and friends during this tragedy, and we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of community support and dedication of everyone involved in this effort.”

We remind everyone to please refrain from entering the area, as the crash site is now part of an active investigation. Interfering with the site could compromise the investigation and result in legal consequences.

We anticipate no further updates from the sheriff’s office at this time. Because the investigation is active and ongoing, we must defer any additional media inquiries to the coroner’s office and the NTSB.