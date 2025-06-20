Missing Tuber Found After Thursday Search

GREEN RIVER — A woman reported missing during a tubing trip down the Green River was found safe Thursday evening.

The Green River Police Department and Green River Fire Department searched for Desiree Cleary, who was last seen near “the drop” in the river near Jamestown. The GRFD deployed its swift water rescue team, with firefighters boating up and down the river in their search. A helicopter was called in shortly before 6:30 p.m. in an attempt to locate Cleary. The GRPD also posted to social media about its search, which was shared by other local law enforcement agencies.

The GRPD later updated its social media post, saying Cleary was located.

