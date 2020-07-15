Mission at Castle Rock Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure to Residents and Staff

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – In a Facebook post on July 14, Mission at Castle Rock, a rehabilitation center and assisted living facility, shared a letter that was sent to their residents and family members announcing that a “care partner” had tested positive for COVID-19 and that there could be a potential exposure to their residents and staff.

According to the post released, Mission has tested all residents and employees. “163 tests (were) performed..” and could take anywhere from 4-8 days, and longer, to see the results back.

Although Mission had been recently trying to find new ways for families to visit their loved ones outside of the center, they have asked that friends and families do not visit the center at this time. All visits will be limited to Hospice/end-of-life situations only.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

More information will be released as it becomes available.

See the full post below.