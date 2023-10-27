Mission at Castle Rock Gears Up for Trick-Or-Treaters

GREEN RIVER — The residents at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and the Villa are getting excited for Halloween.

“I dress up as a banana,” Mission resident Joyce Gardiner told SweetwaterNOW with a laugh. She said the kids seem to enjoy the costume.

Kelly Williams, Activities Director at Mission at Castle Rock, said that handing out candy on Halloween is a longstanding tradition at Mission. She has worked at Mission for about 10 years and has seen how much the residents have enjoyed the event throughout the years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“When Castle Rock owned the building, Connie Cudney started doing it. It has always been a large event and we were so excited when we could start up again after Covid,” Williams said.

During the pandemic, the residents were unable to hand out the candy. The event returned last year in an outdoor setting to reduce the risk of spreading any illnesses. This year, the residents will be back inside which they enjoy more.

“The residents are looking forward to being able to do it inside again, as opposed to outside. It’s warmer and more residents participate,” Williams said. “We will have to make a few changes, but all to keep our friends and family safe.”

Mission resident Louise Overy joked that while she’s a bit of a “grinch” during holidays, she enjoys seeing the kids all dressed up. While she doesn’t dress up for Halloween anymore, she remembers how she used to do it.

“I have a green hat for Halloween,” Overy said with a smile. “It’s really for Saint Patrick’s Day but might as well.”

Overy said that the trick-or-treating cuts into her bedtime, but Mission resident Tammy Ward said she’ll definitely be handing out candy.

“I like it,” Ward said. “I like to see them dress up. They’re so cute.”

“The residents are always giddy to see all the kids in their costumes. They usually have family members bring their grandkids through as well,” Williams said.

Residents will hand candy to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween. As the event grows bigger and bigger each year, Mission at Castle Rock also seeks monetary donations or donations of individually wrapped candy items to help them provide this event to both the residents and the kids. Donations can be brought to Mission at Castle Rock’s Activity Department.

And if you attend the event, be sure to say hello to Joyce. She’ll be wearing the banana!