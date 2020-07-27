Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center’s Second Round of COVID-19 Tests Are Negative

GREEN RIVER — Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and The Villa announced in a letter dated July 27, it has received the results for the second round of COVID-19 Coronavirus testing of all residents and staff.

“I am pleased to announce that we continue to be COVID free in our community at Castle Rock,” Mission at Castle Rock Executive Director Bobbi Jo Drozd said in the letter. “We have conducted 330 plus tests in the past two weeks.”

Mission plans to complete surveillance testing as outlined by Wyoming for long-term care facilities as well as published CDC, state, and county public health COVID-19 recommendations.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Our staff members who have tested positive will not return to work until which time they are cleared to do so by the State and County health officials.” Drozd’s letter stated. “We take the health and welfare of our elders very seriously and will continue to take steps to keep them safe.”

The letter goes on to state that outdoor visits will resume and families and residents can schedule those visits with Activities Director Heidi Schuh at 307-872-4655.

Visits must be scheduled in advance and face coverings must be worn during those visits.

The complete letter is below.