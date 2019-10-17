Mississippi Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Near Rawlins

CHEYENNE– On October 17, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 230 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming. Around 4:07 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway. The driver corrected to the right and entered the borrow ditch on the north side of the road before overturning.

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 21-year-old Gulfport, Mississippi resident Alejondro J. Centeno. Centeno was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 25-year-old Lehigh Acres, Florida resident Jesus Centeno. He was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 130th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 93 in 2018, 113 in 2017, and 96 in 2016 to date.