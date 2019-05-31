Missoula Children’s Theater Holding Auditions for The Snow Queen

ROCK SPRINGS — Audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of The Snow Queen Monday, June 3rd at the WWCC Theatre from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Those auditioning should arrive at 9:45 a.m. to register and plan to stay for the full two hours. Registration will take place in the downstairs lobby by the basement theatre entrance. Students are being asked to wear closed toed shoes and bring their signed behavior contract with them or register that morning.

Auditions begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Parents are asked to not stay for auditions and return at 11:45 a.m. to pick your child up and see if they received a part and/or what part they might have received.

Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. A schedule will also be given to every cast member.

Among the roles to be cast are the Snow Queen, Gerda, Gerda’s Grandma, Gerda’s best friend Kay, Kay’s Grandma, the Gardner Woman, Bae the Reindeer, Yeti, the Little Robber Girl, Mr. and Mrs. Crow, and the Prince and Princess. There are also Hobgoblins, Snow Animals, Robbers, and Snow Chickens. Students entering 1st through 12th grade are encouraged to audition.

No advance preparation is necessary, and Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

Not all students will be needed for every rehearsal but are required to attend part specific rehearsals. Please note you will also need to be available on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. through about 5:30 p.m. The Missoula Children’s Theatre production of The Snow Queen in Rock Springs is brought to you by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education.