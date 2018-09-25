Missouri Man Arrested at Crossroads Park Playground

SWEETWATER COUNTY– A Missouri man wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in that state was arrested near Rock Springs last week.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said Cody Lynn Cotter, 23, of Willow Springs, Missouri, was taken into custody by county deputies at the Crossroads Park playground west of Rock Springs after nearby residents reported suspicious persons in the area.

Cotter told deputies he had come by bus to Rock Springs by bus that day seeking work. A routine check revealed his status as “wanted.”

According to the Missouri sex offender registry website, the date of Cotter’s offense in West Plains, Missouri was October 15, 2012 and the charge “Sexual Misconduct – 3rd.”

Lowell said there were no children at the playground at the time of Cotter’s arrest. Missouri authorities have been notified, and his return there to face his charges is pending.