Mitch Bullock (February 21, 1959 – May 30, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Mitch Bullock, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at their cabin in Pinedale, Wyoming.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Bountiful, Utah, Mr. Bullock died following a sudden illness. He was born on February 21, 1959 in Akron, Colorado, the son of James Ralph Bullock and Bonnie Louise Duncan.

Mitch attended schools in Bountiful and Rock Springs and was a Rock Springs High School graduate with the class of 1977. He also attended college and earned an Associate’s of Science Degree. He married his soul mate Debbie Petrie in Rock Springs on May 28, 1994.

Mitch was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for thirty plus years and retired in March of 2019 as a Railroad Foreman.

He was a member First United Methodist Church, Search and Rescue, and was a drummer for the B#’s.

His interests included spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren. He was building his dream home in Pinedale, Wyoming. He also enjoyed camping and boating.

Survivors include his wife Debbie Petrie Bullock of Rock Springs; three daughters Jenille Thomas and husband Jeremy and Kelcey Bullock all of Rock Springs; Niki Bullock of Gillette, Wyoming; one son Karl Melton and wife Misty of Columbia City, Indiana; two sisters Leslie Wells of Georgia and Robin Bullock of Salt Lake City, Utah; nine grandchildren Jonathan Melton, Syncere Moss, Peter and Pierce Moss, Kiana, Nieli, Tacari, and Najaira, Josslynn Thomas; his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Carolyn Petrie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his two aunt-in-law Anita Smith and Doris Christoffersen and husband Kenny all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; brother-in-law Mark and Risa of Casper, Wyoming; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law David Petrie and wife Dyan.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Mitch’s Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Mitch Bullock respectfully requests that donations in his memory be made to Sweetwater County Search and Rescue, 5140 B, US Highway 191 South, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

