Mix It Up During Craft Cocktail Week in Downtown Rock Springs

If you enjoy a delicious craft cocktail, then the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has a treat for you!

Craft Cocktail Week gets underway today throughout Downtown Rock Springs at various locations with all specialty drinks just $5!

Try specialty cocktails at these locations from January 26 – February 5

Bitter Creek Brewing – Beermosa

🍹 — We used our International Pandemic Ale (multi hop ipa with strong citrus notes at 6.6% ABV for all three.) Choose from orange, pineapple or grapefruit!

Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant – Casa Margarita

🍹 — A traditional classic never goes out of style!

Joe’s Liquor and Bar – Mistletoe Margarita

🍹 — Made with fresh cranberries, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh mint and Patron Silver Tequila!

The Toastmaster – Lemon Starburst

🍹 — Rumchata Limon, lemonade and a splash of grenadine

The Wyoming Club – The Raz

🍹 — A delicious dessert cocktail featuring a coconut rum water, raspberry sorbet and lime.

It’s the perfect time to explore craft cocktails with fixed prices and selfie challenges. It’s also an opportunity for locals and visitors to support small businesses. Chad Bank, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager

Craft Cocktail Week features (left to right) the Casa Chavez Casa Margarita, Joe’s Mistletoe Margarita, The Toastmaster’s Lemon Starburst, and The Wyoming Club’s The Raz.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying the cocktails at each location on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook or Instagram page using #RSCocktailWeek.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will randomly select the photos to win gift cards from participating merchants.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.