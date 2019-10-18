Mixed Skies with a High Near 50

A cold front will bring mountain snow and valley rain today, mainly across the west, and lasting through the weekend. Lower elevations may see some snow mixing in at times. The heaviest snow is expected on Saturday across the western mountains. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Tetons.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered snow showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday

A slight chance of snow showers between 7am and 1pm, then scattered rain showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night Periods of rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Scattered snow showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Isolated snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.