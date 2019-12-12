Mixed Skies with a High Near 31

Weather Story

Snow in the west will continue through Friday with the heaviest snow this afternoon through early Friday. Mountain locations should see 1 to 2 feet and valleys around 6 to 10 inches. Expect strong gusty winds along the southern wind corridor from Rock Springs to Casper and along the mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.