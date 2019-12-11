Mixed Skies with a High Near 31

Weather Story

Expect strong winds today with gusts up to 40mph and localized gusts to 50mph. Light snow will fall across the west and Bighorn Mountains into tonight. Then, the next storm system begins to impact the west Thursday. This storm will be substantial with 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of snow between 2pm and 3pm. Cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.