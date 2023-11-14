Mobile Food Pantry Helps Every Third Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — On the third Saturday of each month, a mobile food pantry sets up behind the Star Theater at White Mountain Mall from 1-3 p.m.

Debbie Orr, the site coordinator of the mobile pantry, said between 300 and 400 families receive assistance from the food pantry each month and 30-50 volunteers help with the distributions. In October, volunteers from the Boy Scouts, Western Wyoming Community College’s Women’s Basketball Team, and the Unknown Saints motorcycle club were on hand to help organize and hand out food.

“It’s a good variety of people,” she said.

People receive both produce and nonperishable foods from the Food Bank of Wyoming, which are separated and divided into individual boxes continuing a selection of everything the mobile pantry received. The Rock Springs mobile food pantry is one of 19 such pantries operating across the state. Orr said she can tell there’s a need for the food distributions as the large parking lot behind the mall tends to fill up by 12:30 p.m., half an hour before the food distribution begins.

“We plan to keep it going … it’s another way of meeting needs,” Orr said.

The mobile food pantry can always use more volunteers Orr said. Those interested in helping with a food distribution should contact Orr at the White Mountain Mall.