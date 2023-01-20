Mobile Food Pantry Returns to Rock Springs Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Food Bank of Wyoming Mobile Pantry truck will be in Rock Springs on Saturday to provide residents in need with supplemental food assistance.

Anyone who needs food can receive it. There are no qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility forms to complete. The food is distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All the volunteers ask is that residents have space in their vehicles to receive the bundle of food.

The drive-up mobile pantry visit is scheduled to take place Saturday, January 21, starting at 12:30 p.m. and will be set up at the White Mountain Mall, behind the Star Stadium Theater. Participants are asked to enter off of Dewar Drive behind Petco to get to the location. For more information, call the White Mountain Mall at 307-362-1285.