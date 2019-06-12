Mobile Vet Center to Visit Rock Springs to Provide Information on Veteran Services

ROCK SPRINGS– The Casper Mobile Vet Center (MVC) will be in Rock Springs on June 19 to provide any Veteran, Service Member, service provider or veteran family member with information on Vet Center services and VA programs and benefits.

Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with enrollment in readjustment counseling services, VA health care and other VA and Veteran specific programs.

Who: All Veterans, Families, and General Public

What: Counseling Services/VA Information

When: Wednesday June 19, 2019, from 8 am to 4 pm

Where: CBOC, located at 1401 Gateway Blvd, Rock Springs WY

NOTE: Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Please call for updates when planning a visit.

For more information or appointments please contact the Casper Vet Center at 307-261-5355 Visit the Vet Center website at www.vetcenter.va.gov.

Weather permitting.