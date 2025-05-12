Mona Thomas (Dec. 13, 1948 – May 7, 2025)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mona Thomas, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County surrounded by family and friends.

Mona, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, was born on Monday, December 13, 1948, in Rock Springs; the daughter of William Wallace Greenhalgh and Ann Sevella Wilson. She remained deeply rooted in her community throughout her life.

Mona attended the local schools of Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1968. She graced the local banking industry with her dedication and expertise for over 40 years, culminating in her retirement in 2018 as Vice President for Bank of the West. Her career mirrored her commitment to excellence and her ability to forge lasting relationships within the community.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Franklin “Scotty” Thomas January 31, 1975 in Evanston; she never left his side.

Mona was an active and proud member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 151 and a dedicated volunteer for the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.). Her passions included spending cherished moments with her family, especially with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Mona was happiest outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing trips with her beloved husband, Scotty, and their children. The two shared many adventures aboard their cherished boat, “Gorgie Girl,” at Flaming Gorge, capturing memories that will forever remain.

Mona’s love for life was palpable, whether cheering on the Denver Broncos or enjoying a cold Bud Light in the company of friends and loved ones. Her dynamic personality, brimming with warmth and enthusiasm, left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Her daughter, Kaycee, was not just her child but her best friend, with whom she shared an unbreakable bond.

Survivors include, her husband and love of her life Scotty Thomas of Rock Springs; one daughter, Kaycee Thomas of Rock Springs; two sons, Troy Thomas of Rock Springs, Scott Thomas and husband Ted Pacheco; one brother, Monty Greenhalgh and wife Rose of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Glenna Jelosek and husband Jim of Colorado Springs, Vickie Budak of Rock Springs; two grandsons, Wyatt Martinez and girlfriend Rochelle Gardea of Rock Springs, Waylon Martinez and girlfriend Skylar Talton of Rock Springs; eight nieces, Jackie Carlson, Linda Wimer, Gwen Tucker, Shauna Cozzens, Billie Jo Greenhalgh, Amy Zuhlke, Toni Ann Stinchcomb; 12 nephews, Darin Budak, Stevie Ray Greenhalgh, Teddy Greenhalgh, Chris Greenhalgh, Burt Madden, Brent Jay Madden, Kurtis Angelovic, Aaron Angelovic, Todd Williams, Blake Greenhalgh, Jimmy Ray Jelosek; best-friends, Diane Gatti, Becky Stalder, Nancy Tompkins, Shauna Holbert as well as many many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and bonus family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Ned Greenhalgh, Ted Greenhalgh, Billy Greenhalgh; six sisters, Bonnie Kouris, Laree Madden, Marjorie Elliott, DeEtte Angelovic, Sheila Williams, Gale Andrews; three nephews, Kent Greenhalgh, Tom Madden, Tracy Madden; one niece, Lanite Madden; one great-niece, Lisa Jones; maternal and paternal grandparents.

A dedicated wife, loving mother, and steadfast friend, Mona’s loss leaves a void that will be felt deeply across the generations of her family and the many friends who came to love and cherish her presence.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Mona will be endlessly missed and forever remembered.