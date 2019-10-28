Monetta “Ruby” Parr (November 4, 1946 – October 26, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Monetta (Ruby) Parr, 72, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Parr was born on November 4, 1946 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Howard E. Daniel and Ruby Mae Rhett.

She attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1965 Graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Monetta married Russell L. Parr on December 24, 1965 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; he preceded her in death on August 13, 1984 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Parr was a Dispatcher for the Rock Springs Police Department for over 27 years and retired on June 30, 2010.

Survivors include one son; Michael Dean Parr and partner Mary Hautala, one nephew; James Daniel and wife Jane, two nieces; LeAnne Cordova, Melinda Jereb, two grandchildren; Skye Dean Parr, Kelsea Leigh Parr, one great grandchild; Elvira Leigh Parr and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Russell, one daughter; Cynthia Lynn Parr, one son; Russell Lawrence Parr, and two brothers; James Daniel, and William Lawrence Daniel.

Following cremation services will be held at a later date.

