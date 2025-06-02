Money Transfer Between Southwest Wyoming Airport and Sheridan County Airport

GREEN RIVER — Southwest Wyoming Airport is transferring $1.3 million to Sheridan County Airport under the Airport Improvement Program.

The money comes from the 2025 fiscal year AIP funds and is under an “Agreement For Transfer of Entitlements” between the airports. Sheridan County Airport will be utilizing the funds in their own airport projects. The waiver will last until September 30 or until the funds lapse and is repayment for utilizing funds from the last fiscal year’s budget.

County commissioners will be transferring $47,000 from general funds to county clerk budget. Operations within the county clerk will be paid for from this transfer.

The commissioners are holding a budgeting workshop at 11 a.m. with a deadline of July 1.

The Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting will be held Tuesday, June 3 at 9 a.m. in the Sweetwater County Courthouse and will be live streamed through their YouTube channel.