Monica A. Morgan (January 26, 1923 – July 22, 2020)

Ms. Monica Annamarie Siegel Morgan, age 97, originally from Oliver County, North Dakota, passed away at Larchwood Inns Rehabilitation Center in Grand Junction, Colorado on Wednesday July 22, 2020.

She was born on January 26, 1923 in Mandan, North Dakota, a daughter of the late John and Paulina (Matz) Siegel.

Monica was raised on the family farm in North Dakota with her 9 siblings, During World War II she moved to Iowa and worked at the Rock Island Arsenal where she helped build gun barrels for machine guns. At a United Services Organization (USO) dance she met Kenneth L. Morgan. They married on June 30, 1945.

Monica was a proud Army wife and together they raised their 4 children, Terry, Dennis, Nancy, and Deborah. The family explored and lived in several states during Ken’s military career. In 1969 Monica and Ken were divorced and she moved to Widefield, Colorado. She officially retired in 1979 due to illness. During retirement she continued to live in Colorado and then eventually moved to Evanston Wyoming and Rock Springs, Wyoming to be closer to her daughters. In her final years, Monica moved to Fruita, Colorado to be near her daughter Nancy and as her health worsened , was admitted to Larchwood Inns.

Monica loved music. She would often be heard singing, whistling, and humming. She also loved to paint and dance. She enjoyed spending time with friends, children, and grandchildren. She stayed active in her later years by joining the local senior centers.

Monica is survived by her son and daughters, Dennis, Nancy (Wayne) Koerner and Deborah (Larry) Shaw, her brother Ted Siegel, her sister Marquerite Kiest, her grandchildren Terry Jr., Michelle, Crystal, David, Trisha, Annette (Gianna), Tina (Brian), Paula, Wayne II (Chrissy), Larry Jr., Ronald (Reta), Dawnessa (Brandon), 28 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest son Terry Morgan, her daughter-in-law Barbara Morgan, her sisters Olga (Phillip) Hillstrom, Katerina Siegel in infancy, Catherine (Eric) Olander, Charlotte (Erwin) Starck, Barbara (Hank) Hermanson, Elizabeth (Clifford) McBeain, Pauline (Oliver) Waddle, her brother Johnny (Eleanor) Siegel and sister-in-law Lorene Siegel.

Funeral services will be held at Callahan Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial will be in Mandan, North Dakota.