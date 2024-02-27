Montana Company Awarded Bids for WYDOT Striping Work in Sweetwater County

CHEYENNE – A Montana-based company was awarded two contracts for road work that will take them into Sweetwater County.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission approved two bids worth more than $2.2 million to Streamline Markings Inc., during its Feb. 15 business meeting.

The first bid of nearly $1.4 million was awarded for epoxy pavement striping work at various locations in Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The anticipated completion date for that project is June 30.

A second bid award of $826,880 for epoxy pavement striping work at various locations in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Laramie, Sheridan, Sweetwater and Weston Counties was also awarded. The anticipated completion date for that project is Aug. 31.

The company received a third bid award of $217,920 for pavement striping and traffic control on 20.4 miles of U.S. Highway 212 in Crook County. The anticipated completion date for that work is also Aug. 31.

Overall, the transportation commission awarded more than $17.16 million in Wyoming Department of Transportation projects during its meeting.