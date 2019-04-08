Montana Girl Succumbs to Injuries Following Rollover Accident on Saturday

BUFFALO — A 13-year-old Montana girl lost her life following a rollover accident just south of Buffalo, WY on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. at milepost 294 on Interstate 25. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area after received a call out for a one-vehicle rollover.

According to the report, a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on the interstate when the driver failed to negotiate a slight curve to the left. The Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 62-year-old Box Elder, Montana resident Evelyn O. Parker. Parker was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Johnson County Healthcare Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

The front seat passenger has been identified as 13-year-old Box Elder, Montana resident Tyra L. Parker. Tyra Parker was wearing her seatbelt but later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash at the Johnson County Healthcare Center.

The back seat passenger has been identified as a 7-year-old juvenile resident of Box Elder, Montana. This juvenile passenger was wearing her seatbelt and ultimately transported to Denver JCHC for injuries sustained in the crash.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 37th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 22 in 2018, 24 in 2017, and 12 in 2016 to date.