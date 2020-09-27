More Firefighters Respond to Mullen Fire, Only 2 Percent Contained



ALBANY COUNTY — The Mullen Fire, which doubled in size again yesterday, is currently at 68,138 acres. In an effort to get the fire contained, more firefighters have responded to the fire.

According to information from Inciweb, which is an incident information system, the Mullen Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, which is about 38 miles West of Laramie.

458 firefighters are on scene and the fire is only 2 percent contained as of September 27 at 12:30 pm, Inciweb shows.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Yesterday, September 26, facing extreme fire behavior, firefighters again held the fire outside the Rambler community and kept it from advancing further toward Rob Roy Reservoir. On the southwest flank, fire extended a short distance over the North Platte River, and firefighters promptly began working to prevent more growth. On the northeast, fire crossed the Fox Creek road and moved into the Squirrel Burn area, prompting another Forest closure.



The lower portion of the fire continued pushing beyond Lake Owen to Fox Creek Road. The leading edge slowed as it entered a previously burned area, then crossed WY 230 in a position to threaten Woods Landing and Jelm. With wind gusts reaching 70 mph at times, fire managers recommended a mandatory evacuation of multiple communities in Albany County.



Today, on September 27, firefighters are focused on protecting structures in two ways. Ahead of the fire, they are assessing and preparing structures for the possible advance of the fire as the wind shifts and the fire moves to the southeast.

Gusty winds will shift to come from the northwest as a cold front passes. A few scattered light snow showers may occur, but are not expected to bring much moisture. Fire activity is anticipated to remain extreme.

Behind the flaming front, firefighters are entering communities as quickly as possible to perform structure protection actions. Damage assessment information is not yet available. Aerial support will continue as weather conditions allow. Task forces of additional firefighters from multiple Wyoming fire departments have arrived to assist crews.

Mullen Fire Information Facebook photo.

Mandatory Evacuations

East of HWY 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, North to Hecht Creek.

The communities of Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy area, Wold, Beehive, Pelton Creek Mountain Home, Graham and adjacent areas, Fox Park, Foxborough, Albany, Woods Landing.

Everything along HWY 10 to the Colorado state line.

Areas near Sheep Landing to Lake Hattie Reservoir and NORTH of HWY230. Fox Creek Road including areas west of HWY 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon.

Keystone Communities: Keystone Proper, Lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch, 507C Cabin grouping

Please see the Albany County Sheriff Facebook page for the latest list at: https://www.facebook.com/Albany-County-Sheriffs-Office-618424944997540

Centennial remains on pre-evacuation

Closures and Restrictions

Wyoming 11 is closed between Wyoming 130 and Albany.

Wyoming 230 is closed from Wyoming 10 to the Colorado border. There is no estimate on when these roads might reopen.

Forest Closure

A Forest area closure is in effect surrounding the Mullen Fire. For details, see the new Forest Closure Order (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/photos/WYMBF/2020-09-17-1921-Savage-Run-Fire/related_files/pict20200825-175313-0.pdf) and the new Forest Closure Area Map (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/photos/WYMBF/2020-09-17-1921-Savage-Run-Fire/related_files/pict20200825-175227-0.pdf) Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect for the fire area

Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd786902.pdf

Albany County: https://www.co.albany.wy.us/247/Fire-Restrictions

Those who have questions about the fire or want to hear an update live can check out the virtual community question and answer session today at 5 pm. The meeting will be live streamed on the Mullen Fire Information page (https://www.facebook.com/MullenFire)