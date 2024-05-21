More Local Candidates File for City Council Bids

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sherry Bushman now has a challenger to her re-election bid to the Green River City Council and a few candidates have filed to seek election to the Rock Springs City Council according to information from the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.

In Green River, former city council member Mark Peterson filed for election to the Ward I Council seat, challenging Bushman. Additionally, Councilman Robert Berg filed for re-election to his Ward III seat.

In Rock Springs, Rick Milonas filed for election to the Council’s Ward I seat, while incumbent Brent Bettolo filed for a re-election bid in Ward IV.

In the state legislature filings, Bob Davis, R-Baggs, filed for re-election in House District 47.

