More on the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project?

GREEN RIVER — The Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility is on the Green River City Council’s agenda again as a change order is submitted for the Council’s consideration and Amendment No. 4 is reconsidered.

The change order being considered will extend the wastewater treatment plant project’s timeframe. The amendment will not only request more time, but also another $789,612 to the already $51.3 million project. The extended time frame is due to the lead times that have affected the world industry of electronic components.

The Council will also consider approving the submission of the PacifiCorp Foundation Community Enhancement Grant application to restore the military tank in Veterans Park. The military tank on display was given to the city in 1998 as a loan by the U.S. Army TACOM Static Display Program and has been exposed to weathering. The application will allow for Green River Parks and Recreation Department to pay for the maintenance of the tank.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Green River City Hall. A full agenda can be viewed here. The meeting is open to the public and streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.