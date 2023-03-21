More Snow Heading Our Way Through Wednesday

CHEYENNE — Heavy to moderate snow showers and more wind is one its way into southern Wyoming tomorrow afternoon that will create poor visibility and difficult driving conditions along Interstate 80.

This latest storm will start in the southwest corner of the state and slowly make its way north toward South Pass and then east in the direction of Rawlins by tomorrow evening.

Expect wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour along some stretches of I-80 with black ice developing overnight and lasting into at least Thursday morning.

For the latest road and travel conditions check out the Wyoming Department of Transportation website and safe travels out there this week.

Here is the latest WYDOT Road Impact Forecast for Tuesday, March 21.