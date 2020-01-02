More Strong Wind To Impact Travel Through Saturday

CHEYENNE — Wind, wind and more wind is forecast around Wyoming tonight through Saturday, according to the lastest Road Impact Forecast from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Gusts up to 70 miles per hour will continue mostly on the eastern side of the state along I-80 and I-25. But later in the day on Saturday, we can expect those strong winds to reach as far west as Rock Springs.

These conditions will again create dangerous blowover risks for high-profile vehicles, and also cause blowing and drifting snow and black ice patches along the interstates.

Be prepared for emergencies if you’re planning to travel, and be sure to check out the WYDOT website for up-to-date road and travel conditions around the Cowboy State.