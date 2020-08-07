More Than 2,000 Wyomingites Have Recovered from COVID-19

CHEYENNE — Even though the state continues to see an increase in the amount of COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases this week, the amount of those recovering from the virus outpaced the number of those who tested positive and active cases decreased as well.

The Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) August 7 report shows the state currently has 2,490 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,007 positive case recoveries for a total of 483 active cases, 510 probable cases with 413 probable recoveries and 28 deaths. WDH stated active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 126 COVID-19 cases, 172 positive case recoveries, 26 probable cases, 39 probable case recoveries and one death, while active cases decreased by 46 in the same time frame.

Since last Friday, July 31, the state has seen an increase of 236 COVID-19 cases, with 255 positive case recoveries, eight active cases, 38 probable cases, 42 probable case recoveries and two deaths.

So far, the state has completed 83,435 tests. Of these tests, 96.8 percent have been negative, while 3.2 percent have been positive.

The most recent death occurred August 7 when a Fremont County man died due to complications from the virus. The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized, the WDH stated in a press release.

Sweetwater County

For Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows there are 242 positive cases with 241 recoveries and 1 active case, 15 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 6,872 tests. Of these tests, 2.61 percent were positive.

Since Monday, the county has seen an increase of six COVID-19 positive cases, 32 recoveries, and one probable case, while deaths remained the same and active cases decreased by 26.

Over the span of one week, Sweetwater has seen an increase of 16 COVID-19 cases, 33 positive case recoveries, and one probable case, while deaths remained the same and active cases decreased by 17.

